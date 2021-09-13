Union warns of massive shortfall of student accommodation in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a massive shorftall of student beds in Galway city as the new academic term begins.

NUIG Student’s Union says there are over 3,000 students on a waiting list for on campus accommodation at NUIG at the Corrib Village and Goldcrest developments.

It’s believed hundreds of students are also living in hostels and B&Bs as they struggle to find a room to rent.

Speaking on Galway Talks earlier President of the NUIG Student Union Róisín Nic Lochlainn says it’s a very stressful time for students and their parents….