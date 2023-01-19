Union says Argos in Galway to close doors as firm pulling out of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mandate Trade Union says it will engage intensively to get the best deal possible for workers being made redundant at Argos.

The union expressing its ‘disappointment’ at Argos’s decision to close all of its Irish stores – including at Headford Road in Galway.

It’s understood staff were told the trading conditions in Ireland, including rents and the overall cost of doing business here, were the reasons behind the closure.

There’s been no official statement on the closures from Argos as yet.