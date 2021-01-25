Union leaders appeal to NUI Galway to show compassion to students sitting exams

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Union leaders are appealing to NUI Galway to show compassion to students who are sitting exams.

Students’ Union leaders from GMIT, UCC, Trinity College Dublin and the Union of Students in Ireland have written to the NUIG President and Vice President to voice concern’s over the university’s opposition to the introduction of policies aimed at supporting students.

These measures include giving students the option to repeat exams if they feel they could have achieved better grades under normal circumstances and the removal of all repeat exam fees.

It comes as 55% of NUIG students surveyed have said they feel unsure if they will get a graduate job offer.

NUIG SU President Padraic Toomey is urging parents to join the campaign….

