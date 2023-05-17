Unidentified human remains data reveals details of three bodies found in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The publishing of data of 44 unidentified human remains has revealed details of three bodies found in Galway since 1995.

They include a 25 year old male found in Spiddal, and a male between 20 and 40 years of age found at Silverstrand Beach – both were discovered in 1995.

While a male of unknown age and description was identified in Salthill in 2002.

It’s hoped the data, which includes the DNA sample of a baby discovered in Kerry in 1984, will be used to repatriate unidentified bodies with their loved ones.

The database can be viewed on gov.ie.