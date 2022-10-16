UNESCO funding to be sought for Ballinasloe Horse Fair

UNESCO is being examined as one possibility for securing additional funding for the Ballinasloe Horse Fair.

UNESCO is The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – and part of its remit is world heritage sites.

A meeting of local councillors this week heard that there’s unlikely to be increased funding from Galway County Council due to limited budgets.

Councillor Tim Broderick suggested UNESCO as one possible avenue – and was informed that this is an option that’s being looked into.

He feels the Ballinasloe Horse Fair has an excellent case for funding from the UN body.