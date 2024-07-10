10 July 2024

Unemployment levels on the rise in Galway

Unemployment levels are on the rise in Galway, bucking the trend so far in 2024.

Levels had been dropping steadily since January, but June has seen a rise of over 200 people on the Live Register throughout County Galway.

However, the latest figure is still lower than at the start of the year, and less than this time last year.

All areas throughout the county experienced a rise in the number of people unemployed in June.

In the city, there are almost a hundred more people on the Live Register than the month before, with 4,380 people unemployed there.

While a similar increase was also seen in Tuam, bringing the Live Register total to 1,143.

In Ballinasloe, around 40 were added to the Live Register, with the figure now standing at 951.

Meanwhile Clifden, Loughrea and Gort remained more or less steady, with just slight increases in unemployment in those areas

