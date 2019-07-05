Unemployment in Galway rises by 5 per cent in June

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Unemployment in Galway last month increased by almost 5 per cent compared to the previous month.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

There were 10 thousand 473 people out of work in Galway at the end of June compared to 10 thousand in May.

Almost all areas of Galway saw an increase in unemployment figures during the month of June.

The biggest increase in unemployment last month was in the city where the figure jumped by more than 300.

There are now more than 5 thousand 200 people without jobs in the city.

In the county, the biggest rise in unemployment figures in June was in Tuam, where an extra 90 people joined the Live Register.

