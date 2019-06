Galway Bay fm newsroom – The percentage of people who are out of work in Galway has decreased by more than 14 per cent over the past year.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, there were 10 thousand people without jobs in Galway at the end of May.

This compares to a figure of 11 thousand 600 at the end of May in 2018. For the full breakdown tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…