Slight dip in unemployment across Galway since start of year

Galway Bay FM newsroom – There has been a slight dip in unemployment figures in Galway since the start of the year.

In January, there were almost 9,300 people unemployed across Galway.

While at the end of February that number decreased slighty to just over 9,100.

All areas across Galway saw a dip in unemployment, aside from Ballinasloe which rose by just one person to 936.

In Tuam, the figure dropped by 29 to 1096, while the city saw the largest decrease of 31 – there are now 4,879 people unemployed there.

In Clifden, the figure dropped by 26 to 772, and Gort now stands at 611 – a decrease of 24.

Meanwhile in Loughrea, there were 20 less people unemployed in February compared to the start of the year – the figure now stands at 842.