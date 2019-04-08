Unemployment decreases in Galway in March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment in Galway was down slightly last month in the city and county.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, there are just over 10 thousand 300 people out of work in Galway, a drop of almost 300 since February.

The biggest decrease in unemployment figures last month was in the city where 68 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 5 thousand people without work in the city.

Gort saw a similar decrease last month, where 67 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 700 people out of work in Gort.

The trend continued in Clifden in March where the unemployment figure fell by 55 to 710.

42 less people were on the Live Register in Tuam at the end of March, leaving its jobless figure at just over 15 hundred.

In Ballinasloe, the unemployment figure last month fell by 39.

There are now just over 11 hundred people out of work in Ballinasloe.

In Loughrea, 27 people came off the Live Register in March, leaving its jobless figure at just over 11 hundred.

Overall there are 10 thousand 300 people out of work in Galway, a drop of more than 15 per cent at the same time last year.