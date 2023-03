Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESB has stated that an underground cable fault was to blame for yesterday’s power outage in the Tirellan area of Galway city.

The outage impacted over 3,000 customers for almost two hours yesterday.

It comes just two weeks after an power outage affected 8,000 customers for seven hours in Galway city east.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Matt Cunningham, Area Manager with ESB Networks explains what happened at the Headford road station: