Under-used radiation machine in Galway contributing to treatment delays for cancer patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four under-used radiation machines in Galway, Cork and Dublin are contributing to treatment delays for cancer patients

SIPTU, which represents radiation therapists, says overtime can only be a short-term solution to the personnel shortages.

The shortage is now so severe that cancer patients are facing delays in accessing vital treatment.

Radiation therapy offers targeted, high-energy x-rays to kill cancer cells and is one of the main treatments for cancer patients.

The union’s John McCamley says there are not enough people being trained and retained as radiation therapists: