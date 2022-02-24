Unclaimed Galway lotto prize ticket will expire at the end of March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Lottery is appealing to Lotto players in Galway and Roscommon to check their tickets carefully from the Christmas day draw.

It comes as two Match 5 prizes worth almost €23 thousand remain unclaimed.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the draw date to claim their prizes which means that the claim deadline for the two outstanding Lotto Match 5 prizes is close of business on Friday 25th March.

The winning Lotto numbers for the Saturday 25th December draw were: 11, 17, 19, 23, 26, 43 and the bonus 31.

The winning tickets were both purchased on Christmas eve.

The Galway ticket holder purchased their ticket at Mannion’s Supermarkets & Emo Service Station on the Miltown Road in Tuam.