Uncertainty over installation of electric car charging points in county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council, in its present financial position, may not be able to avail of grant aid for the installation of charging points for electrically powered cars.

That’s according to Tuam area councillor Karey McHugh who raised her concerns at this month’s meeting of the local authority.

Councillor McHugh said the Department of Communications, Climate Change and the Environment must come in and fully support the council in ensuring that charging points are provided in county Galway.

Director of Services Jim Cullen explained that the Department has offered 75% grant aid – or up to €5,000 – for the installation of each charging point that the council would install.

However, the council would have to provide the remaining 25% of the cost.

Connemara area councillor Alastair McKinstry said that there could also be issues with the amount of electric current available in some places in the western part of the county.

Director of Services, Jim Cullen stated that the roll out of charging points for electrically powered vehicles would entail issues such as the demand for the service and appropriate locations.

County Chief Executive Kevin Kelly said a report from the Transport Committee, which is looking at the issue, is expected in October.