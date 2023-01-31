Uncertainty over future of ring road continues as An Bord Pleanala to reconsider plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s continued uncertainty over the future of the Galway Ring Road, as An Bord Pleanala is set to consider the application again.

It follows final orders issued in the High Court this week in judicial review actions taken against the granting of permission.

The green light from An Bord Pleanala was quashed, because it failed to take into account the Government’s newest Climate Action Plan.

Peter Butler of An Taisce says it’s not clear yet exactly how the reconsideration process will work.