Unannounced inspections find good compliance at Galway disability centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of unannounced inspections at disability centres operated by Ability West and the Brothers of Charity have found good compliance at all Galway premises inspected.

The inspections carried out by HIQA found just a single example of non-compliance at five centres inspected in November.

The unannounced inspections by the Health Information and Quality Authority took place during November at three centres operated by Ability West.

These were Alder Services, Teach Michel Services and St Dominics Services.

Teach Michel was deemed to be substantially compliant in many aspects of the centres operation with one instance of non-compliance noted in record keeping.

St Dominic’s was deemed to be substantially compliant overall, while Alder Services was also deemed to be fully compliant.

Meanwhile, HIQA inspectors found no issues of non-compliance at Moneymore Services operated by Brothers of Charity Services – and further found that Dereen Services was fully compliant in all aspects of operation.