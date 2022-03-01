Ukranian flag to be flown at County and City Hall in mark of solidarity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ukrainian flag is to be flown at County Hall and City Hall as a mark of solidarity.

Both Councils voted unanimously in favour of the gesture of support at their meetings yesterday.

Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly and County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney led both City and County Councillors at their meetings yesterday in a torrent of outrage regarding the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Cathaoirleach Keaveney said the images of a Russian tank breaking a car into rubble in the Ukraine resurrected scenes from terrible times in Europe in the past, while Mayor Connolly said that an unprovoked attack on a soverign nation was an affront to democracy and to civilisation.

At the County Council meeting, Councillor James Charity proposed that as well as flying the Ukranian flag, a call should be made on the Government to expel the Russian ambassador.

However, there were some concerns that expelling the ambassador could be counterproductive and the proposal was defeated by one vote, with several abstentions.

At the City Council, Mayor Connolly said the Ukranian flag would be raised at Council headquarters at 1pm today, with City Councillors being joined by people from the Ukraine who are resident in the Galway area.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko has also been invited.

Mayor Colette Connolly says the flag will remain in situ until and when there is a ceasefire.