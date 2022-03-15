Ukrainian woman praises welcome for refugees as mother arrives safely in Carnmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom- As the violent conflict in Ukraine continues, refugees have fled the country to every corner of Europe – including here in Galway.

We heard earlier today on Galway Bay FM about how the owner of Ballindooley Castle travelled to Poland to bring back 4 Ukrainian families and set them up in the historic castle.

James Brennan, a Galway native from Carnmore, living in London, also traveled with his wife Iryna to the Polish border to rescue his mother in law, Brona, from the conflict.

She was living in the northern city of Berdichev – and her journey to the border with Poland took several difficult days.

James, Iryna and Brona are now all safely back in Galway – and have been speaking to our reporter Ciara Mannion.

Iryna started by speaking about her mothers journey.