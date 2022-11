GBFM Newsroom – This week, Ukrainian student Leonid Rudakov has been on work experience at Galway Bay FM.

The transition year student has been helping Ronan Lardner produce his afternoon show.

He traveled to Galway in July, but is originally from the Ukranian capital, Kyiv.

Leonid spoke to David Nevin and Sarah Slevin about his life in Ukraine, traveling to Galway, the ongoing war and family back home.