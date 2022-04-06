Ukrainian President Zelenskyy praises Irish support in address to Oireachtas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has just addressed a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad via video link, to discuss the ongoing war in his country.

President Zelenskyy praised Ireland for providing great humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine – and called for greater support from the Irish Government for more severe sanctions on Russia.

He spoke of the deliberate targeting of the civilian population, the destruction of critical infrastructure, and the barbaric behavior of Russia forces in his country.

He said a great many Ukrainian refugees have found shelter in Ireland and extended his thanks to every citizen of the country.

Here’s the full speech delivered today, spoken through a translator.