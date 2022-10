Galway bay fm newsroom – A Ukrainian judge will give a talk on human rights at University of Galway next Monday (24/10).

Dr. Mykola Gnatovskyy was recently appointed to the European Court of Human Rights.

The lecture will be titled ‘Accountability for crimes in Russia’s war against Ukraine’.

The annual talk takes place at 6pm on the 24th October in the main lecture hall of the Human Biology Building on campus.