Ukrainian Independence Day to be celebrated in Galway today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ukrainian Independence Day will be celebrated with a number of events organised by Ukrainian activists in Galway today.

An exhibition of children’s drawings named ‘Birds of Invincibility’ will be displayed in Galway City Museum from 10am-5pm.

A family fun day will take place in St. Joseph’s Community Centre in Shantalla from 12-5pm.

It will involve a fashion show, a festive concert, entertainment for children and there will be Ukranian art and delicacies on display.

The evening programme will be held in the Human Biology Building at University of Galway from 5:30-8:30pm.

That event will include a Q&A, national folklore games, Ukraninan networking and an interactive workshop.