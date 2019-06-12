UK high street firm behind clothing stores with Galway outlets given lifeline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future of the company behind Topshop and Dorothy Perkins has been given a lifeline.

It’s after Sir Philip Green’s retail empire won support from landlords to back restructuring plans.

All seven were passed at a meeting of the company’s creditors and the majority of the 18 thousand strong workforce will keep their jobs.

Arcadia Group – which owns Topshop and Dorothy Perkins among others – would have gone into administration if no deal was reached.

Topshop has an outlet at Eyre Square Centre, while Dorothy Perkins has a base at Galway Shopping Centre.