Galway Bay FM newsroom – A recruitment event for the UK ambulance service is taking place in Galway tomorrow, Saturday.

It has been organised by the National Emergency Medical Control and the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The information event is being held at the Clayton Hotel on Monivea Road from 10am-4pm and more information can be found on nemc.ie

Compliance & Governance Officer with NEMC, Ciarรกn Greene has more details.