Call for action from Uisce Eireann over repeated costly damage caused by burst pipes in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a strong call for Uisce Eireann to address the issue of burst water pipes in Tuam, with councillors claiming its regularly causing costly infrastructural damage.

A water pipe burst yesterday around Caltra Cross, resulting in flooding along the main road between Tuam and Caherlistrane

Councillor Andrew Reddington estimates there’s been 10 severe leaks in the area since 2019, each costing around €50,000 for road repairs.

Councillor Reddington, alongside councillor Donagh Killilea, sent a motion to Irish Water in 2020 over the issue, but say they have not received a response.

However, councillor Reddington says something needs to be done before an accident occurs: