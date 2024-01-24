Uisce Eireann under fire over “scandalous” lack of communication on water issues across county

Uisce Eireann – formerly Irish Water – are under fire over a “scandalous” lack of communication on water issues across the county.

The matter was raised at a meeting of Galway County Council this week – initially due to outages in Carraroe, and an alleged complete lack of communication on the situation.

Other councillors from every corner of the county also chimed in, generally agreeing that it’s extremely frustrating trying to get answers on behalf of constituents.

Ballinasloe Councillor Declan Geraghty didn’t mince his words – describing Uisce Eireann as “absolutely useless” and the “greatest quango that was ever formed”.

David Nevin has been speaking to Athenry/Oranmore Councillor David Collins about the situation