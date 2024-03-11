Galway Bay FM

Uisce Eireann under fire over “complete and utter botchery” of works done near city school

Uisce Eireann – formerly known as Irish Water – is under fire for an alleged “complete and utter botchery” of work carried out near a city school.

At a meeting at City Hall, Councillor Mike Cubbard was fuming as he described the situation at Raleigh Row.

He outlined how active travel works were carried out – and then Uisce Eireann came along, tore up the road, and reinstated it in a “shambolic” condition.

Councillor Cubbard has been sharing his frustrations with David Nevin.

