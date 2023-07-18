Uisce Éireann says efforts continuing to lift Boil Notice in parts of Loughrea town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Uisce Éireann says efforts are continuing to lift the Boil Notice still in place in parts of Loughrea town.

The notice for 1,000 customers in the town was first issued in March, with it being lifted for around half of those customers since.

The water utility says a major programme of works has commenced to improve water quality and supply

The works, which have commenced on Loughrea’s Cross Street, involve the replacement of 1.8km of cast iron water mains with new pipework.

Uisce Éireann’s Eoin Hughes, says that as sections are replaced they will consult with the HSE with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice in sections.

The works by Farrans Construction, which will run until Spring next year, will also involve laying new connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property

In the meantime, the boil notice remains in place for Castle Street, Church Street, King Street, Kelly Street, Piggott Street, Moore Street, Dolphin Street, Mount Carmel Crescent, Athenry Road, Liam Mellows Terrace, Cross Street and St. Brendan’s Day Care Centre.