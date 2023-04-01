Uisce Éireann lifts Boil Water Notice for 350 customers in Loughrea as work continues to lift notice in other areas of the town

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council have advised that a Boil Water Notice has been lifted for approximately 350 customers in the Loughrea area as work continues in other areas of the Town.

The notice was issued to protect the health of approximately 1,000 customers following the detection of low chlorine residuals and elevated levels of iron and turbidity in the public water supply.

Sampling and analysis has now confirmed that the water network serving the Old Galway Road from Westbridge Junction to Coys Boreen Junction, the Woodford Road,Barrack Street and Cross Street Junction southwards to St. Brendan’s Day Care Centre, Bride Street, The Hill Main Street and Station Road Junction to Garrybreedia, Abbey Street, Gallows Hill and Cosmona at theJunction of Dolphin Street has been lifted and is no longer subject to the Notice.

However, the notice remains in place for customers in the following areas including Castle Street, Church Street, King Street, Kelly Street, Piggott Street, Moore Street, Dolphin Street, Mount Carmel Crescent, Athenry Road, Liam Mellows Terrace, Cross Street, St. Brendan’s Day Care Centre, Caheronaun at the Junction of Caheronaun Road/Bride Street to Caheronaun Park and Abbey Street to Old Cosmona via Gallows Hill.

An updated map of the affected area is attached and available to view on the Supply and Service Section of water.ie.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie including a map of the affected area, on Twitter @IWCare and via their customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.