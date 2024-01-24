Galway Bay FM

24 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Uisce Eireann going ahead with “Plan B” this evening to solve water outages in Clifden

Share story:
Uisce Eireann going ahead with “Plan B” this evening to solve water outages in Clifden

Uisce Eireann is going ahead with “Plan B” in Clifden this evening to solve water outages.

Crews have had difficulty finding the leak behind the outage on the Clifden Regional Supply Scheme, which is ongoing since Monday.

Tankers have been placed at various locations, but the water must be boiled before use

To support impacted customers, additional water supplies are now available at Tullavoheen Housing Estate, The Spire Housing Estate, Cúirt Cregg Housing Estate, Elm Tree House, Cluid Clifden, SuperValu and the local fire station.

Alternative water supplies also continue to be available at the Clifden Water Treatment Plant, Clifden Mart carpark, Station House Hotel carpark, the old Courthouse, Clifden District Hospital and St. Anne’s Community Nursing Home.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has been giving an update to David Nevin on what’s happening at the moment

 

Share story:

Uisce Eireann under fire over "scandalous" lack of communication on water issues across county

Uisce Eireann – formerly Irish Water – are under fire over a “scandalous” lack of communication on water issues across the county....

Demand for HAP rates to be increased for county towns

There’s a demand for the rates of Housing Assistance Payment – or HAP – to be increased for county towns. At a meeting this week, it was...

Salthill native on course to be Council of Europe's next Commissioner for Human Rights

A Salthill native is on course to be elected as the Council of Europe’s next Commissioner for Human Rights. Human rights lawyer, Professor Michael O...

Anger and frustration over increasingly brazen dumping along N84

There’s anger and frustration over the increasingly brazen nature of illegal dumping along the N84 Headford Road. The matter was discussed at a meet...