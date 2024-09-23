Uisce Éireann appeals to customers in Ballinasloe to conserve water

Uisce Éireann is experiencing high levels of demand in the Ballinasloe area and has called on customers to conserve water and protect supply.

The surge in demand has affected reservoir levels causing outages and low pressure in areas including Clontuskert, Kiltomer and Lawrencetown.

Homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand and enable reservoirs to fully replenish.