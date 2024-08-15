Galway Bay FM

15 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Uisce Éireann advises of further water restrictions in Dunmore

Share story:
Uisce Éireann advises of further water restrictions in Dunmore

Uisce Éireann is advising of further water restrictions in Dunmore.

It’s due to mechanical failures at the Dunmore Water Treatment Plant, and outages will continue over the next 24 hours.

It’s after Uisce Éireann warned of restrictions last evening due to low water levels in Dunmore Reservoir.

The latest restrictions in place until lunchtime tomorrow will affect customers in Dunmore, Garrafrauns and Clonberne.

They include Boyounagh Ballyedmund Group Water Scheme, and the Knocmascahill Group Water Scheme.

Share story:

Clifden RNLI carry out medical evacuation on Inishbofin

Clifden RNLI have carried out a medical evacuation on Inishbofin. The all weather lifeboat launched late last evening amid challenging sea conditions, wit...

Almost 2 thousand children under age of 3 on waiting lists for creches across Galway

Almost 2 thousand children under the age of 3 are on waiting lists for creches across Galway. The figures are supplied by Early Childhood Ireland, which i...

€300,000 for recreation and maintenance works at Galway parks

Over €300,000 is being spread out across parks in Galway for maintenance and recreational works. €115,000 is going toward a 1.9km trail at Castlegrove...

Parents say train timetable changes mean chaos for Renmore and Oranmore students going to Athenry

Changes to the train timetable are posing major difficulties for families in Renmore and Oranmore whose children attend Colaiste an Eachreidh. Irish Rail ...