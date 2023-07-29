Uisce Eireann adopts plan for water supply in this region over next 25 years

Uisce Eireann has adopted a ‘Regional Water Resources Plan’ for this region for the next 25 years.

The blueprint aims to support growth, safeguard public health and meet the challenges of climate change.

It’s predicting a 25 percent increase in population in the North-West region by 2044.

At present, Uisce Eireann supplies over 300 million litres of water every day to the area.

It comes as Uisce Eireann has faced criticism for the lack of wastewater infrastructure in towns and villages across Galway.