UHG was third most overcrowded hospital nationwide during January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG was the third most overcrowded hospital in the country last month.

728 patients were waiting for a bed during January.

Meanwhile, 417 patients were waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital – the worst January on record for the Ballinasloe hospital.

11,289 people were recorded on hospital trolleys since January 1st

That’s up 2 and half thousand on the same time last year.

University Hospital Limerick continues to be the worst affected by over-crowding, accounting for 10 per cent of the overall figure, at 1,180.

Cork, Galway, Letterkenny, and St. Vincent’s in Dublin make up the top five – totalling of over 3,000.

That’s in stark contrast with the bottom five – Tullamore, Portlaoise, the National Children’s Hospital, Connolly Hospital, and Waterford – with a combined total of 213.

The INMO says, “a lack of adequate planning has put unnecessary stress on nurses and the patients”, describing January’s figures as “unacceptably high”.