UHG under significant pressure due to COVID and emergency department presentations

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- UHG is currently under significant pressure due to numbers of COVID-19 patients at the hospital, as well as high presentations to the emergency department.

In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group says COVID-19 is continuing to have an impact on hospital services with 50 patients receiving treatment.

There are currently three wards dedicated to treating patients with the virus and a further six wards have areas dealing with outbreaks.

It adds the number of people presenting to the Emergency Department continues to be very high, with 254 attendances yesterday.

It says these factors are having a significant impact on bed capacity and as a result patients are currently experiencing significant delays.

Latest figures also show there are 38 patients waiting on trolleys for a bed to become available.

Saolta says it acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress caused.

The hospital is postponing non-urgent elective procedures due to a lack of bed capacity and prioritising urgent, time sensitive cases.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

Outpatient appointments and day case procedures are proceeding as usual and people should come to their appointments unless advised otherwise.

Significant visiting restrictions also remain in place at UHG – visits to affected wards are limited to compassionate grounds, while all other visits are restricted to one daily visit between 6pm and 7pm.

A further 37 patients with the virus being treated at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

Nationally, 1,605 patients are in hospital, which is a decrease of 19 since yesterday.

There are 50 people in ICU, which is down by 4.

14,549 new cases of Covid19 have been confirmed today.

There are 5,962 PCR-confirmed cases, while 8,587 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

But Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the true case figures are likely higher – with hundreds of thousands of people contracting the virus every week.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry says it’s putting a lot of pressure on the healthcare system.