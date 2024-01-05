Galway Bay FM

5 January 2024

UHG under pressure with 55 patients on trolleys

The Emergency Department at UHG is under significant pressure today – with 55 people waiting on trolleys.

That’s the third highest figure nationwide – with University Hospital Limerick the worst affected by overcrowding, with 96 patients without a bed.

Meanwhile, at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 8 patients waiting on trolleys.

University Hospital Galway is appealing to the public to consider all care options before attending the ED

It comes as the Health Minister says hospitals must improve the rate of weekend discharges.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says facilities need to show “good practice” across the board.

