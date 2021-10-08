UHG under considerable pressure today as 53 patients wait on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is under considerable pressure today as 53 patients are waiting on trolleys.

The city hospital is the second most overcrowded facility nationwide, behind University Hospital Limerick 67.

Earlier this week, the Saolta Hospital Group was forced to issue a public warning due to the high number of presentations to the Emergency Department.

There’s also been an increased number of Covid-19 patients in recent days, with the figure currently standing at 19.

General Manager at UHG, Chris Kane, says it’s been a challenging week for the hospital.

General Manager at UHG, Chris Kane, says it's been a challenging week for the hospital.

She's urging people to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of real emergency