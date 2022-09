Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of people on a trolley at University Hospital Galway has hit the 60 mark once again – having been below that for the past week.

UHG has the second highest number of patients awaiting a bed today, behind Cork University Hospital at 70.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, 476 admitted patients are waiting for beds across the country.

414 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 62 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.