UHG trial notes 97% decrease in hospitalisation of heart failure patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG has completed the final phase of a clinical trial which reduces the hospitalisation rate for patients living with heart failure.

The Cordella sensor is being described as a game-changer as it allows patients be treated for heart failure from home.

An internal audit at UHG of patients who received the sensor noted a 97% decrease in hospitalisation among this group.

Professor Faisal Sharif (pron. Fessel) says the sensor allows patients to send pressure updates to doctors, allowing them to intervene from afar when necessary: