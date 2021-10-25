UHG treating second highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is treating the second highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide today.

37 coronavirus patients are receiving care at the city acute hospital – second only to University Hospital Limerick which is treating 51 patients.

There are six patients with the virus receiving care in the ICU at UHG.

East of the county, 10 Covid-19 patients are receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, while two are being treated in the ICU there.

24 people have been admitted to hospital nationwide with Covid 19 since yesterday afternoon.

There’s currently 497 people in hospital with the virus, 97 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

It comes as an infectious diseases specialist has echoed calls for healthcare workers to be given a booster vaccine.

Many healthcare workers were vaccinated nine months ago, and there are concerns that its effectiveness in that cohort is waning.

Professor Sam McConey this is especially true for older healthcare staff….

