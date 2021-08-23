UHG treating highest number of Covid 19 patients nationwide today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG has the highest number of patients with Covid 19 nationwide today.

32 patients are receiving care for the virus at the city’s acute hospital, with seven receiving ICU care.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin and Sligo General Hospital have jointly the second highest number of Covid patients at 23.

Mayo Hospital has the third highest number of coronavirus patients with 22 being treated at the Castlebar facility.

Five patients are receiving care for coronavirus at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, with two receiving ICU attention.

UHG has the joint second highest number of patients receiving care in ICU for the virus at seven.

St. James’ Hospital in Dublin is also treating seven patients in ICU, while the Mater Hospital in Dublin has the highest ICU figure today, with 10 receiving critical care.