UHG to take part in a clinical trial for the global effort to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

University Hospital Galway is one of two hospitals in Ireland which will next week take part in a clinical trial as part of global efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trial will begin at University Hospital Galway and St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin

It will test interventions for COVID-19 in critically ill patients, capture the outcomes and analyse data across an international network.

Also expected to take part at a later stage are Beaumont Hospital, Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast