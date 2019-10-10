UHG to rollout programme in bid to reduce numbers who contract HIV

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new programme to reduce the number of people who contract HIV is to be rolled out at a public STI clinic at UHG.

The HIV PrEP programme will begin at a number of clinics nationwide from next month after funding was allocated in budget 2020.The programme will be delivered at an STI clinic at UHG and six other such centres nationwide.

It follows an announcement of funding of €5.4 million for a full roll-out next year in Budget 2020.

A PrEP programme involves the pre-emptive use of anti retro viral medication to prevent HIV infection, within a holistic prevention service.

This includes regular monitoring and testing, as well as advice and counselling.

HIV PrEP is a combination tablet which is taken by HIV negative people before exposure to HIV in a bid to prevent HIV infection.

Those who attend an approved service and are found to be at substantial risk for HIV and meet the clinical eligibility criteria will be eligible for PrEP free of charge, dispensed through community pharmacies.