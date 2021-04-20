UHG to review policy on accompanied maternity appointments next week amid growing calls for action

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is to review its current policy on accompanied maternity appointments next week.

It comes as the hospital faces growing calls to ease restrictions to ensure women have the required support at key scans.

Sinn Féin Deputy Mairead Farrell says there’s been no update to the policy since April 12th, when the 5 kilometre travel limit was lifted.

She says the hospital has advised it will revise the policy next week, however this will come as golfers will be allowed to return to the greens on Monday, while pregnant women are still forced to attend appointments alone.

Deputy Farrell said it’s an incredibly anxious time for expectant parents and it has to be given the priority it deserves.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…