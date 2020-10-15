UHG to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day virtually this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

As part of International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day, University Hospital Galway will hold a virtual candle lighting memorial this evening.

This is the fourth year of the candle lighting ceremony at the hospital, however, this year’s event will be held online due to the ongoing pandemic.

The ceremony beings at 6.45pm and can be viewed online at www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/uhg-chapel.

Meanwhile, the gable end of the Nurses’ Home at UHG will be illuminated with blue and pink light tonight to mark the remembrance day.