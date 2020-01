Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the third most overcrowded hospital nationwide for the second day in a row this week.

43 patients are waiting on trolleys or in wards at the hospital this morning.

Naitonally, 579 people are being treated on trolleys today.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 51 people awaiting beds, followed by 46 at Mayo University Hospital.