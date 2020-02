Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the country’s third-most overcrowded hospital nationwide today, with 43 patients without a bed.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 61, followed by Cork University Hospital where 49 people are awaiting beds at the facility.

There are 525 patients being treated on trolleys or along wards at hospitals across the country, according to the INMO.

That’s up from 485 yesterday.