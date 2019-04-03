UHG third most overcrowded hospital nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is today the third most overcrowded hospital in the country – with 43 people awaiting admission.

That’s behind Cork University Hospital with 50 people waiting without a bed, and University Hospital Limerick with 81 awaiting admission.

According to the INMO, the figure for UHL is the highest figure ever recorded in an Irish hospital since records began.

It follows a recent report which found that University Hospital Galway was the third most overcrowded hospital nationwide in March.