UHG third most overcrowded hospital nationwide during March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG was the third most overcrowded hospital in the country this month, with more than a thousand patients without a bed.

The INMO says nationally, overcrowding records were broken once again for the month of March.

Almost 13,000 admitted patients were treated on trolleys this month, and over 440 of those were children.

The INMO says this was the worst March since it began counting in 2006, and overcowding levels cannot be allowed continue.

At UHG, 1,048 patients were without a bed, with a further 207 patients at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The worst figure was recorded at University Hospital Limerick, where more than 2 thousand patients were waiting on trolleys.