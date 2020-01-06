UHG third most overcrowded hospital nationwide as INMO reports worst ever overcrowding figures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

There are currently 47 people on trolleys at the Emergency Department.

The worst hospital nationwide is University Hospital Limerick with 92 patients awaiting a bed – followed by Cork University Hospital with 56.

The INMO says nationally, today is the worst ever day for trolley overcrowding on record – with 760 patients on trolleys.

It’s now calling for a major incident protocol to be adopted across the country.

This could mean a block on all non-emergency admissions, elective surgeries cancelled, and extra beds sourced from the private and public sectors.

Meanwhile, elective surgeries have been cancelled Cork University Hospital and the Mercy Hospital after a serious overcrowding crisis at the weekend.

The move followed urgent talks between the HSE and INMO – Southern Area representative Liam Conway says it was the safest thing to do.